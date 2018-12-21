Commissioner Jordan makes children’s Christmas wishes come true

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan made Christmas wishes come true for about 176 children at the Colonel H Zubkoff Head Start and North County Head Start, located in Miami Gardens. Children walked away with dolls, remote control cars, games, action figures, costumes and more.

“I love to spread holiday cheer for families who are experiencing financial hardship during the holidays,” Commissioner Jordan said.

Children ranging in age from 1 to 5 years old grinned brightly as they sat on Santa’s lap. Their eyes lit up as they received a free toy from Commissioner Jordan. Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s C.A.R.E. team took students on a tour of a fire truck and explained the inner workings to the children.

In addition to the toy drive, Commissioner Jordan’s giving spirit assisted four less fortunate families from her district. The Villegas, Klauke, Petit, and Bell families each received food baskets, a bike, tickets to Santa’s Enchanted Forest, and a gift card for $500. The families will use the funds to purchase additional food, toys and household goods.

Commissioner Jordan’s toy drive was sponsored by Walmart, Corcel Corp., Florida Power & Light, Floridian Partners, and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #349.



