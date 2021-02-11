Commissioner McGhee, Pastor Alphonso Jackson, Sr., the Florida Division of Emergency Management and South Dade pastors to host the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination event for 500 elderly residents

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, District 9, together with Pastor Alphonso Jackson, Sr. of the Second Baptist Church, will join forces once again with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health for the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine event for 500 elderly residents who reside in the South Dade area and are pre-registered for the event. The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Second Baptist Church 11111 Pinkston Dr, Miami, FL 33176.

The community has expressed its appreciation for all the work Commissioner McGhee is doing to provide them with the vaccine.

“Those receiving the second dose are grateful the vaccine has made it to South Dade,” Commissioner McGhee said.

WHO: Commissioner Kionne McGhee, Pastor Alphonso Jackson, Sr. of the Second Baptist Church

WHAT: Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for 500 pre-registered participants

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

WHERE: Second Baptist Church 11111 Pinkston Dr, Miami, FL 33176