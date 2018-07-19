Commissioner Monestime to hold street naming to honor former Police Director Parker

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime, along with State Senator Daphne Campbell, will hold a ceremony to name a portion of State Road 7 in North Dade in honor of former Miami-Dade Police Director Robert “Bobby” Parker. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 21 at 10 a.m. at the corner of NW 7th Avenue and 151st Street.

State Road 7 between Northwest 155th Lane and 151st Street will be co-designated as Robert “Bobby” L. Parker, Sr., Memorial Highway.

Parker joined the Miami-Dade Police Department in 1976. He rose through the ranks over the years to become the department’s first African American director in 2004, serving until his retirement in 2009. He died on July 22, 2015.

“Bobby Parker honorably served the Miami-Dade Police Department and his community for 33 distinguished years, and he is well worthy of being honored by this street naming,” said Commissioner Monestime, who sponsored the resolution supporting the street naming, which was originally proposed by Sen. Campbell, who shepherded the proposal through the State Senate before its approval last month by the County Commission.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime & State Senator Daphne Campbell

WHAT: Street naming ceremony for Robert “Bobby” L. Parker, Sr., Memorial Highway

WHEN: Saturday, July 21 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: The corner of NW 7th Avenue and 151st Street