Commissioner Sally A. Heyman announces 2021 cycle of Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program

Small business owners in Miami-Dade’s District 4 are invited to apply for Commissioner Sally Heyman’s Annual Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program. Applicants may be eligible to receive up to $5,000, depending on the number of applicants, which can be used for purchasing equipment, supplies, inventory, commercial liability insurance, security systems, advertising, marketing, making minor renovations, salaries/wages, and rent/mortgage. Applications will be accepted February 1 through February 19, 2021.

Business owners interested in applying for the 2021 District 4 Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program must meet the following criteria:

existed for at least two year(s)

has not been awarded this grant two or more times

employ no more than seven employees

currently not in default or non-compliance with any County loan or grant program

is not affiliated with a national chain

does not own more than two businesses

does not engage in illegal activity at the stated business location

Applications must be received no later than 12 noon on February 19, 2021 or they will not be accepted.

Completed original applications can be Mailed, Hand Delivered, and Emailed.

Mailed and Hand Delivered to:

(Hand Delivery ONLY on Wednesdays from 9am to 5pm)

Commissioner Sally A. Heyman, District 4 Office

1380 NE Miami Gardens Drive, Suite 282

Miami, FL 33179