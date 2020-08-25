Commissioner supports survival and growth of small business with ‘Mom and Pop’ grants

In a continued effort to support the growth of local small businesses, and to help small businesses survive during the pandemic, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava recently recognized and presented “Mom and Pop” Small Business Grant Program checks to dozens of local businesses.

Miami-Dade County’s Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program offers funding opportunities for small owned and operated businesses for purchases like supplies, equipment, marketing and minor renovations. In response to the pandemic, this year’s recipients also are allowed to use the funds for wages and to pay rent/mortgage for commercial space.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and many are hurting due to the pandemic,” Commissioner Levine Cava said. “Behind every small business is a family and a community, and we must do everything possible to help them survive and thrive.”

Joining the Commissioner was Leroy Jones, executive director of Neighbors & Neighbors Association (NANA) — the entity that administers the grant program. NANA provides financial and technical assistance to qualified small businesses approved to receive dedicated funding.

Due to social distancing requirements, a select eight business owners joined Commissioner Levine Cava at the South Dade Government Center for a ceremony and to receive their grant checks: Mirella Suero, Homestead Travel and Services; Katia Urrunaga, Invitations and More; Nestor Perez, Genesis Bakery and Café; Jesus Jimenez, Electric Service and Repair; Theodore Aleen, Theos Enterprise of South Florida; Laura Diaz, Circle D Horse Farms; Mychelle Bell, Bell Clothing and Accessories Company, and Elisaul Velazco, Evel Store.

A total of 34 businesses in District 8 are receiving Mom and Pop grants at various times.