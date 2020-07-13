Commissioner’s Rapid Response Team helps agriculture community, distributes masks

To help tackle the recent surge of positive COVID-19 cases in South Dade, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava activated the District 8 Rapid Response Team and partnered with the local agriculture community to distribute masks and provide critical resources in hotspot areas.

On Friday, July 3, Commissioner Levine Cava teamed up with the Coalition of Florida Farm Worker Organizations (COFFO), University of Florida Ag Extension, and Dade County Farm Bureau to host a drive through mask distribution to help protect farmworkers. Reusable/washable face masks, signage for packing houses and information on safety precautions were provided to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Representatives from more than 50 farms and other agriculture businesses attended the event to get materials to help protect themselves and their employees.

Commissioner Levine Cava activated the District 8 Rapid Response Team on Thursday, July 2, to canvass neighborhoods that have been identified as hotspot areas with a high number of positive COVID-19 cases. The Rapid Response Team — consisting of District 8 staff, volunteers and local community groups — went door-to-door with the commissioner to talk to residents about how to best protect themselves from the coronavirus. The team provided kits with masks, sanitizers and resource materials on hand-washing, social distancing, staying safer at home, testing and more.

“Recent data shows the corona virus spreading rapidly and, unfortunately, several areas in my district have been identified as hot spots with a surge of positive COVID-19 cases,” Commissioner Levine Cava said. “It is absolutely critical that we all wear a mask in public, avoid large gatherings, maintain social distancing, and get tested if feeling sick. I’m very grateful for our Rapid Response Team and community volunteers for helping us get this critical information out to our most vulnerable residents. Together we can combat this pandemic.”

These are a few of the ongoing activities planned for the next three weeks to help tamp down the spread of COVID-19. Anyone interested in volunteering with the District 8 Rapid Response Team should send email todistrict8@miamidade.gov or call 305-378-6677.