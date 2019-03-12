Communities in Schools of Miami names Jeanne Tamargo new CEO

Communities In Schools of Miami (CIS Miami), an affiliate of the nation’s leading dropout prevention program, is has announced the appointment of Jeanne Tamargo to CEO. Tamargo’s role includes leading student support services in schools throughout Miami-Dade County.

With a seasoned career in the nonprofit realm, Tamargo’s passion for helping the youth of South Florida, combined with the impressive skills she has acquired over the course of her career, give her the necessary tools required for developing new services and programs for CIS Miami. Throughout her career, Tamargo has dedicated her life to helping those in need.

Tamargo earned a master’s degree in Health Services Administration at Barry University and a bachelor’s degree in Community Psychology from Nova Southeastern University.

“It is my honor to step into the role of CEO for Communities in Schools of Miami,” Tamargo said. “I look forward to working alongside a diverse group of children and teens throughout South Florida to ensure they have the tools they need to graduate.”

In her role, Tamargo will work closely with the board of directors to develop and implement strategic marketing and development plans. She will cultivate relationships with various sponsors and manage the organization at every level. As an advocate for the agency, Tamargo will implement mission-driven programs across 12 sites and looks to serve over 20,000 students. Her role alsowill entail initiating and coordinating partnerships with more than 100 community agencies and the Miami-Dade County school system.

With the ultimate goal of helping children succeed, Tamargo will conceptualize new training programs for the CIS Miami staff and partner agencies while overseeing direct services at all levels to ensure a successful program delivery.

Communities in Schools of Miami works with 12 public schools in Miami-Dade County to support and empower students to stay in school and achieve in life. In 2018, CIS Miami served 7,540 students at various community-based sites, helping to break the cycle of poverty, school failure and underemployment. This year, 87 percent of students improved in reading, 91 percent of students achieved or made progress towards an academic goal and 100 percent of seniors graduated with a high school diploma.

To learn more about CIS of Miami, visit www.cismiami.org.