Conviva Donates $750,000 to Feeding South Florida to help seniors during coronavirus pandemic

To meet the challenge of ensuring adequate healthy food supplies for the vulnerable senior population in South Florida, whose needs have greatly increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Conviva Care Centers have stepped up to provide a donation of $750,000 to support Feeding South Florida. Conviva announced this week that the company is donating $2 million to food banks in Florida and Texas.

Through its financial support of Feeding South Florida, Conviva will ensure that more seniors in the community they serve will have access to nutritious options and can avoid the negative impacts of food insecurity. This support continues Conviva’s long-standing relationships with local food banks, to help their patients through programs both in and out of their centers.

“We applaud all of the hard work and dedication Feeding South Florida’s incredible team is putting forward during a time when supplying access to healthy food is so critical,” said Kevin Meriwether, President of Conviva Care Solutions. “We’re honored to do what we can to show our support and appreciation, while also continuing to help treat our patients and the community. Our relationship with the food bank is very important to us, and we’re proud to call them our partners.”

“We are grateful to Conviva for its $750,000 transformational gift toward ending hunger for older adults throughout South Florida,” said Paco Vélez, President and CEO of Feeding South Florida. “With Conviva’s support, Feeding South Florida will continue putting food on the tables of those most at-risk and in need of our assistance during this critical time.”