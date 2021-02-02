Coral Gables businessman Barreto elected to serve as chair of FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recently elected Rodney Barreto of Coral Gables to serve as chair.

“Thank you for allowing me to chair this great agency again,” Barreto said. “I look forward to our shared successes for fish and wildlife resources in the year ahead.”

Barreto was reappointed to the commission in July 2020 after having previously served 10 years as a commissioner, during which he served as chair for seven years. In recognition of his leadership, FWC established the “Rodney Barreto Award” which is given out annually to recognize the FWC Employee of the Year for outstanding achievements.

Barreto is the president and CEO of Barreto Group Inc., a diversified company specializing in corporate and public affairs consulting, real estate investment and development. He also currently serves on the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council and many other boards.

Barreto has been involved with the Super Bowls since 1989, chairing the Super Bowl Host Committee in 2007, 2010 and 2020. He raised more than $100 million in funds and in-kind contributions for the Super Bowls.

Prior to his career in public affairs and real estate, Barreto was a City of Miami Police officer. He earned his Associate of Arts degree from Miami Dade College and his Bachelor of Arts degree in Professional Studies from Barry University.

His term ends on Jan. 5, 2024.