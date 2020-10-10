Coral Gables Garden Club begins ‘Project Canopy,’ honors Jude

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Board of Managers of the Coral Gables Garden Club is embarking on a new initiative this fall titled “Project Canopy.”

This latest community outreach is working to increase the city’s urban canopy by offering to plant three shade or flowering trees at each of the five Miami-Dade County public schools that are within the Coral Gables boundaries.

This past summer, members of the Coral Gables Garden Club voted unanimously to dedicate Project Canopy to Life Member Sallye Jude. Sallye, who joined the Garden Club in 1983, has a long history of promoting environmental causes in South Florida.

She has spent a lifetime as an active member and leader in a multitude of organizations promoting the love of gardening, the beautification of the city and the care of our planet.

Her lifelong love of trees is well known throughout the South Florida and Coral Gables communities.

In related news, on Sept. 22 the Coral Gables City Commission honored Sallye with a proclamation at its meeting.

Those who wish to give a tax-deductible donation to Project Canopy as a way to honor Sallye can go directly to the Coral Gables Garden Club website at www.coralgablesgardenclub.org/project-canopy/.