Coral Gables to host Nov. 12 stop on U.S. Navy Band tour

America’s Navy is coming to Coral Gables, one of 19 cities in four states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2018 tour — one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy.

The U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble performance is scheduled for Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., at University of Miami’s Gusman Hall.

Jazz is America’s music and the Commodores, the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble, have been performing the very best of big band jazz for the Navy and the nation for almost 50 years. They have appeared on television, played nearly all major jazz festivals and toured across the United States and abroad. This vibrant, dynamic group is striving constantly for musical excellence and the pursuit of new and exciting ways to communicate with their audiences.

One of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves touring the country. All of the band’s performing ensembles embark each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach audiences in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis. The concerts are family-friendly events, entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.

All Navy Band performances are open free to the public.