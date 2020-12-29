Coral Reef Park USTA 3.0 18+ team competes at FL State Championship

Coral Reef Park USTA 3.0 18+ team competes at FL State ChampionshipThe Coral Reef Park USTA 3.0 18+ tennis team won the Women’s Night Division for Miami-Dade County and competed at the USTA Florida State Championship in Orlando. Team captain is Doris Perlman, co-captain is Velyne Genece-Oloye; teammates include Elena Rauback, Caroline Humphrey, Chie Mie Chyung, Claudia Gomes, Esther Copeland, Fiorella Warger, Gae Shapiro, Helen Wheeler, Jackie Thayer, Juliana Tichauer, Lynne Yeiser, Sharon Singh, Beth Story, Zule Abad, and Veronica Hernandez. This is the second time the team has competed at the state level.

