The Coral Reef Park USTA 3.0 18+ tennis team won the Women’s Night Division for Miami-Dade County and competed at the USTA Florida State Championship in Orlando. Team captain is Doris Perlman, co-captain is Velyne Genece-Oloye; teammates include Elena Rauback, Caroline Humphrey, Chie Mie Chyung, Claudia Gomes, Esther Copeland, Fiorella Warger, Gae Shapiro, Helen Wheeler, Jackie Thayer, Juliana Tichauer, Lynne Yeiser, Sharon Singh, Beth Story, Zule Abad, and Veronica Hernandez. This is the second time the team has competed at the state level.
Home Palmetto Bay Coral Reef Park USTA 3.0 18+ team competes at FL State Championship
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
New clinical trials for COVID-19 treatments launched at MCI
Promising treatments coming from initial emergency and experimental COVID-19 therapies have developed into clinical trials that were launched recently at Miami Cancer Institute, part...
M-DCPS accepting 2021-22 Magnet school applications through Jan. 15
Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) currently is accepting applications for Magnet programs for the 2021-22 school year. The enrollment period for Magnet programs across...
UTD sending aid to families, children impacted by hurricanes in Honduras
In November, Mother Nature delivered some devastating blows to the Central American country of Honduras, where hundreds of people were killed and thousands more...