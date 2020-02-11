Cornerstone Church to conduct surplus equipment ‘Mega-Sale’

Cornerstone Church in Cutler Bay will be the site of a “Mega-Sale” of surplus equipment on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Almost five years ago, the congregations of Cutler Ridge United Methodist Church in Cutler Bay and Perrine-Peters United Methodist Church in Palmetto Bay merged. Remodeling and additions at the Cutler Bay campus resulted in an enhanced facility that was renamed Cornerstone Church. The Perrine-Peters property was eventually sold and the building torn down.

“A lot of equipment from the Perrine-Peters location duplicates what we have in Cutler Bay, so we will be having a sale of the extra items,” said Miriam Bigenho of Cornerstone Church. “The money raised will go to help our work in the community.”

Bigenho said she is aware of the fact that there are some new churches starting up in the area, sometimes operating out of storefront locations, and they might need equipment.

Some of the items that will be for sale include used refrigerators, office furniture, file cabinets, sound equipment, a large screen TV, lighting fixtures, janitorial supplies, choir chairs, Christmas decorations, and a number of miscellaneous items.

“If you purchase a large item, you will have to provide your own vehicle to remove it from the premises,” Bigenho said.

Cornerstone Church is located at 20740 Old Cutler Rd. The sale will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. For information call 305-235-6651.