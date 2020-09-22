Couple surprised with new A/C unit donated by Dolphins, Air Pros USA

The Miami Dolphins and Air Pros USA, a leading residential and commercial air conditioning services company and the official Air Conditioning partner for the NFL team, recently came together to help an elderly couple living in Goulds. J.L. Jr. and Enid W. Demps were nominated and selected to receive a new air conditioning unit, free of charge.

The Miami Dolphins Football Unites program worked through nominations from community partners such as Greater Miami South Florida Pop Warner Inc. to select the Demps. On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Air Pros USA installed a new air conditioning unit and assisted them with all permit requirements.

“We are in the business of providing cool and healthy indoor home environments and we understand better than anyone else how important it is to feel comfortable in your own home,” said Anthony Perera, founder of Air Pros USA. “By teaming up with Miami Dolphins Football Unites, everyone at Air Pros USA feels proud to be able to do our part to serve the community and provide a new air conditioning unit to this amazing couple.”

“We are proud to have a partnership with Air Pros USA that extends beyond the field and supports the mission of our Football Unites program of utilizing our platform to bring positive change to the South Florida community,” said RaShauna Hamilton, Miami Dolphins senior director of Community Relations & Youth Programs. “Through our great community partner, the Greater Miami South Florida Pop Warner Inc, we were able to identify a deserving family and provide them with air-conditioning units that will hopefully make the Demps’ lives at home a little easier.”

The Demps have had problems with their AC unit for a long time. Despite numerous repairs, their AC unit only cooled half of the house, it did not work at all in the evening and the heating system was missing. The unit also would freeze on occasions and had to be “defrosted” for the ice to melt to get it to work again but the couple could not afford to get a new unit.

“It was heartbreaking to see an elderly couple go through such difficulties and do so much manual work to stay cool and safe inside their home. When we learned from the Football Unites team about the donation, we instantly knew we had to nominate them. It makes us happy to know that now they can live comfortably in their home,” said LaShawn Fann, president of Greater Miami South Florida Pop Warner Inc.

“We are very excited and pleased with the gesture and would like to thank the Dolphins, Air Pros, and the Greater Miami South Florida Pop Warner. Air Pros crew did such as good job with the install. We will definitely recommend Air Pros to all our friends and family,” said Enid W. Demps.