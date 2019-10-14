Cultural diversity in Doral on display at Doral Hearts Brazil

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

After an initiative brought forth by Vice Mayor Claudia Mariaca in 2017, the City of Doral hosted the third consecutive Doral Hearts Brazil, highlighting the 197th Anniversary of Brazil’s Independence. It was an explosion of culture, as the City celebrated Brazil’s diversity proudly bringing together live music, food, and a photography exhibition of Brazil’s artists residing in South Florida. The photographers showcased Brazil’s highly diverse culture, the people, and landscape.

During his opening remarks, Mayor Bermudez stated, “As you all know, much like Brazil, Doral is blessed to be a melting pot of nationalities with colorful and multi-cultural traditions. The Brazilian population in Doral continues to grow, each day contributing more to our schools, businesses, community, and arts. That’s why it is so important, especially as we commemorate Brazil’s 197 years of freedom, that we come together as one community to honor another beautiful nationality that calls Doral home.”

The Traveler’s Journal exhibition was curated by Christopher Barake from the Doral Contemporary Art Museum (DORCAM), in collaboration with Maritza Formaggini, one of the photographers in the exhibit.

At the heart of Traveler’s Journal is the importance of recognizing our travels through life – both literal and metaphorical. With this in mind, an educational component was added to this year’s exhibition, in the form of a round table discussion between the artists and students of Ronald Reagan/Doral High School. Photographers and students engaged in insightful conversations about Brazil and each of their unique journeys as artists.

Barake commented, “As Deputy Director of DORCAM, it was my honor to curate the exhibition, to work with these ten exceptional artists, and to engage with the students of Ronald Reagan High School. A very special thank you to Vice Mayor Mariaca for championing this signature event celebrating Brazilian culture in Doral.”

As a result, student pieces recognized by DORCAM included The Essence of Capoeira, Necessary Item, and The Essence of Capoeira. Other photographers that participated included, Ale Bomeny, Brunella Costa, Caetano Lopes, Carlos Bueno, Eduardo Scheider, Ivonete Leite, Maritza Caneca, Messi, Schneider, and Ronira Fruhstruck.

Mayor Bermudez, Vice Mayor Mariaca, and council members were present along with Ambassador João Mendes Pereira, Consul General of Brazil.

In his remarks, Ambassador Pereira stated, “It’s my honor to be present at Doral Hearts Brazil 2019, which marks the third year in a row that the City of Doral celebrates Brazil’s Independence day. The fact that the event is in the official calendar of the city is cause for even greater delight for this Consulate General.

He extended special thanks to Mayor Bermudez and Vice Mayor Mariaca. “I would also like to extend my thanks to the Brazilian community living in Doral, a resourceful group of families that helps make the city one of the most vibrant communities in Florida,” he continued.

Sponsors of the event included, the Consulate General of Brazil in Miami, Doral Contemporary Art Museum (DORCAM), Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce of Florida, Lang Realty, AB Catering, Sagrado, In Doral Magazine, and Simply Marketing.