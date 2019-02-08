Cure CF Miami to Hold 6th Annual Kick CF with Bryant McKinnie & Friends Celebrity Kickball Tournament to Benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Cure CF Miami is gearing up for it 6th Annual Kick CF with Bryant McKinnie and Friends Celebrity Kickball Tournament that will take place at Palmetto Bay Park on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at 12:00pm.

Kick CF is a unique kickball tournament where participants come as a team (or join one) and engage in a day of athletic fun, CF awareness, and competitive spirit. All benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. This event is hosted by Cure CF Miami, a local family foundation started by the friends and family of Delaney Binker, an 8 year old living with Cystic Fibrosis.

Delaney, who was diagnosed at 15 days old, was recently released from a two-week hospital stay that included sinus surgery, a bronchoscopy, several high dose antibiotics to combat bacteria and infections in her system, and chest physiotherapy. Therefore, this year’s kickball tournament has even more importance and meaning for the family foundation.

“We are very excited for this year’s event” stated Jerry Socherman, Director of Kick CF and Co-Founder of Cure CF Miami. “We have more celebrities, more sponsorships and even more teams. Every year this event grows. Last year we raised over $55,000 and we are looking to top $70,000 this year. This tournament is so much fun for our participants and we cannot thank our presenting sponsors, food sponsors, corporate sponsors and volunteers enough to make this all possible.”

Kickball Tournament teams can consist of 8 – 12 players comprised of adults and/or children (8 years and older). Games and divisions will be determined by the age of team participants.

Super Bowl and College Football National Champion, Bryant McKinnie will lead a team of athletes and local celebrities in a kickball game against the top teams in the tournament. Celebrities currently scheduled to appear at this year tournament includes:

BRYANT McKINNIE

Antrel Rolle

Jonathan Vilma

Mo Sykes

Brett Romberg

Willis McGahee

Olivier Vernon

Vernon Carey

Al Quadin Muhammed

Kareem Brown

Larry Johnson

Brent Grimes

Damien Berry

“Last year we had several local government officials attend our event and there is a rumor a team might be forming this year” said Jerry. “Current company teams include MasTec, Connolly Law Group, NAI Miami, Borbolla Insurance, Village of Palmetto Bay, Behar Real Estate Group, Giardinos, Pubgrill, and Miami’s Best Pizza.”

In addition to kickball, there will be live interactive painting with local artist, Beau Bradbury, a self-taught artist who hails from Panama City, FL and currently lives and works in South Beach, FL. He got his training hustling the streets of New York City as a freelance artist for 8 years. He has no formal education and built his name in NYC tagging his first name BEAU. Recently, he has become known for painting Sebastian The Ibis, the University of Miami’s school mascot, due to his now famous “You Don’t Scare Us Irma” hurricane shutter mural.

Food is also provided to our teams and spectators donated generously from PubGrill, Giardino Salads and Miami’s Best Pizza.

Registration Cost:

https://passion.cff.org/kickcfmiami2019

Adult & Family Team Registration (8-12 people): $600

Teen Team Registration: ages 14 – 18 (8-12 people): $450

Youth Team Registration: ages 8 – 13 (8-12 people): $450

Registered Guest: $15

For more information or to sponsor or register a team, please contact Jerry Socherman at 786.255.0363 or Jerry@CureCFMiami.org.

To view highlights of last year’s tournament and other videos including comments from Bryant McKinnie and Brett Romberg, visit the Cure CF Miami YouTube channel by clicking here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1RnUjBRL1qKttmOGRr05yg