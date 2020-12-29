Cutler Bay High swimmer heading to USCG Academy

Lucy Smutny, a Cutler Bay Senior High School student who has been a member of the school’s swim team for the past three years, has been accepted to the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT, and will swim for that college.

Smutny began swimming at age and countless hours of practice paid off. She has been selected team captain twice and has qualified for the state championships all three years.

Smutny previously held the school records in the 500-meter reestyle as well as the 100-meter backstroke. She even found time last season to be a starter on the Cutler Bay girls water polo team.

Her coach, Marshall Ruffo, is impressed with Smutny.

“Her character and class allow her to deal with situations in such a mature and positive way,” Coach Ruffo said. “She works hard, leads by example, and always has a smile on her face.”

Swimming is something of a family tradition for her in the Cutler Bay area. Her older sister, Mary, swam for Cutler Bay, won a state title two years ago and currently is swimming at the University of Texas. Her younger sisters are rising stars in the swimming community, as well.

Smutny plans to study civil engineering while in the Coast Guard Academy.