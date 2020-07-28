Cutler Bay recognizes first responders with ceremony

The Town of Cutler Bay recognized its first responders in appreciation for all they do — especially in this critical time during the COVID-19 pandemic — during a special ceremony on July 10.

The guests were treated to paella from Paella y Ole Catering and Girl Scout Cookies from the South Dade Chamber of Commerce (SDCC), all while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Paella y Ole Catering donated and distributed 150 meals to Cutler Bay’s first responders, which included fire and police.

SDCC also took part in the day of appreciation by treating the first responders to Girl Scout Cookies. In the process, SDCC led by example in supporting local as they purchased the cookies from Troop 1855 after the Scouts were left with an oversupply of cookies when their fundraising event was cancelled.