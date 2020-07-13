Cutler Ridge Woman’s Club still helping despite pandemic

The COVID-19 restrictions have made group gatherings more difficult, but members of the Cutler Ridge Woman’s Club in Cutler Bay still are continuing their efforts despite the problems.

Longtime member Jean Tong-Noon was elected club president on June 1 and has been working with the other members to keep things going.

“We couldn’t have an installation ceremony… it’s delayed,” Tong-Noon said. “We have been meeting via Zoom and phone calls. Meeting via Zoom for the older generation is a story in itself as many have had to learn to really use their cell phones and computers. In a couple of weeks I will hold a full club Zoom meeting. So far it’s just the new board and planning meetings.”

Through the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) they were able to get food boxes to give to those in need in the community and they continue to donate food and clothing.

“The club just awarded two scholarships of $500 each to two graduating students from Southridge Senior High School,” Tong-Noon said. “The students will be going on to college. We have sort of adopted the school and students.”

The club has remained active even in this era of the pandemic, and members continue to stay in touch and serve the communities.

“Our ladies being a very close knit group, have set up a phone tree for our club to keep in touch and in case of emergencies,” Tong-Noon said. “They’re a great group of caring ladies. Since taking over June 1, it has been a work in progress, but I love my ladies.”

The Cutler Ridge Woman’s Club officially is a 501(c)3 charity and any donations are welcomed. To contact them, the club email is GFWC.CRWC1956@gmail.com.