TD Bank’s opening in Palmetto Bay

TD Bank celebrated the grand opening of a new location at 14395 S. Dixie Hwy. in Palmetto Bay on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Participating in the grand opening were several members of TD Bank’s upper management as well as Palmetto Bay officials, including Mayor Eugene Flinn and Councilmember Karyn Cunningham, both candidates for village mayor.

One of the activities during the event was hosted by Citizens for a Better South Florida, which taught the children and their parents in attendance how to properly plant and water seeds to grow their own food.

Just before the grand opening, everyone was invited inside to witness the ribbon cutting for the bank with TD Bank officials, accompanied by the Girl Scouts of Palmetto Bay, and Mayor Flinn.

In addition to the ceremonial ribbon cutting, a check for $10,000 was presented to Citizens for a Better South Florida on behalf of the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank.

The donation was apart of the foundation’s commitment to giving back to the community.

Be Strong International is a non-profit that helps young people create healthy relationships by educating them using positive youth development practices and social emotional learning. The funds from the TD Charitable Foundation will fund the Be Strong Club Program, providing educational services and resources to children, young adults and families about healthy relationships, career success and financial literacy.