Daniella Levine Cava Endorsed by Chris King

The Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor campaign is proud to announce a major endorsement from business leader and former Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor Chris King.

Chris King shared, “Daniella Levine Cava has led nonprofits and service organizations for decades and understands first hand that in order to build back stronger, we’re going to need everyone at the table. She has shown to be bold and innovative in her approach toward solving great challenges, and I know her leadership will transcend communities across Florida as she ushers the largest County in our state into this new era. Daniella is the right candidate at the right moment and it is my honor to endorse her historic candidacy for Miami-Dade County Mayor.”

Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava shared, “I am proud to have the support of Chris King, a community leader who shares my commitment to addressing Florida’s growing affordable housing challenges and taking on climate change with science and data. With our growing support, our campaign continues to be well positioned to bring ethical leadership on the most important issues – climate change, transit, and boosting our economy – to County Hall.”