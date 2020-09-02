Daniella Levine Cava Endorsed by Commissioners Edmonson, Moss and Municipal Leaders

The Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor campaign is proud to announce endorsements from County Commissioners Audrey Edmonson and Dennis Moss and municipal leaders from around Miami-Dade County. Joining an extensive group of local elected officials who endorsed Levine Cava in the primary are Sunny Isles Vice Mayor Larisa Svechin, North Bay Village Vice Mayor Marvin Wilmoth, North Miami Vice Mayor Alix Desulme, City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Gongora, Miami Beach Commissioner Micky Steinberg, North Miami Councilman Scott Galvin, and North Miami Councilwoman Carol Keys.

County Commission Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson shared, “It is my pleasure to endorse my colleague and friend Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor. Throughout her career, whether it was as a nonprofit leader or County Commissioner, Daniella has demonstrated the kind of empathetic leadership that will be required from Miami-Dade County’s next Mayor. She has been a leading advocate for stronger neighborhoods and has demonstrated her earnest approach to governance through a series of thoughtful policy proposals to uplift Miami-Dade County’s diverse communities.”

County Commissioner Moss shared, “Daniella Levine Cava has served her constituents and the residents of South Dade well by expanding access to essential services, advocating for better, more reliable transit, and by providing the space for small businesses and nonprofits to thrive under her leadership and guidance. As Commissioner, she has proven herself to be a legislative leader, delivering for her constituents time and time again. We are proud of our Commissioner and I am proud to endorse her as our next Miami-Dade Mayor.”

North Miami Councilman Scott Galvin shared, “With Daniella Levine Cava as Mayor, Miami-Dade has the chance to write a new chapter. We have a real opportunity to address the most pressing issues facing our County like the environment, housing, and LGBT rights. Daniella Levine Cava knows personally how important these issues are and will be an advocate and an ally in County Hall for all our residents.”

Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Góngora shared, “As we face crises on several fronts, Miami-Dade County needs new leadership and a facts-based approach, not more of the same. Daniella Levine Cava would be a fresh face for our County and truly represent our residents through actions and service, not more talk and business as usual. I’m excited to elect Miami-Dade’s first female Mayor on November 3rd!”

City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell shared, “Commissioner Levine Cava has led our County for years when it comes to improving water quality and advocating for robust environmental protection. Miami-Dade is at the epicenter of our climate crisis and Daniella has proven that she is the bold, straightforward leader that Miami-Dade deserves at this pivotal moment. She has earned the nickname ‘Water Warrior’ for good reason and I’m proud to support her candidacy for our County’s highest office.”

Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava shared, “Leadership is not practiced by one person alone – it’s about building a team that will bring everyone into the conversation and collaborate across every level of government to create change. I am proud to have such an excellent group of public servants standing with me in this race, and I am grateful for the trust they have shown in me to lead our County in a new direction.”

Endorsing Daniella Levine Cava today are:

County Commissioner Audrey Edmonson

County Commissioner Dennis Moss

Sunny Isles Vice Mayor Larisa Svechin

North Bay Village Vice Mayor Marvin Wilmoth

North Miami Vice Mayor Alix Desulme

City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell

Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Gongora

Miami Beach Commissioner Micky Steinberg

North Miami Councilman Scott Galvin

North Miami Councilwoman Carol Keys

They join the growing list of County and municipal officials who have previously endorsed Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava:

Commissioner Eileen Higgins

Commissioner and former Mayoral candidate Jean Monestime

County Commissioner Barbara Jordan

Former County Commissioner Charles Dusseau

Former County Commissioner Katy Sorenson

Former County Commissioner Ruth Shack

Former Commissioner and Chair Barbara Carey Shuler

Former County Manager Merrett Stierheim

North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham

Sunny Isles Beach Mayor George ‘Bud’ Scholl

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber

Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar

Coral Gables Mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli

Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace

North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime

Opa-locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt

Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman

South Miami Mayor Sally Philips

Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham

Former Key Biscayne Mayor Mayra Peña Lindsay

Former North Bay Village Mayor Connie Leon-Kreps

Former North Miami Mayor Kevin Burns

Former South Miami Mayor Phil Stoddard

Former South Miami Mayor Dr. Anna Price

Former Surfside Mayor Daniel Dietch

Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine

Former Miami Beach Mayor Neisen Kasdin

Former Mayor Cutler Bay Mayor Peggy Bell

Aventura Vice Mayor Howard Weinberg

Miami Shores Vice Mayor Alice Burch

Miami Springs Vice Mayor Maria Puente Mitchell

Opa Locka Vice Mayor Chris “EL Rukn” Davis

South Miami Vice Mayor Walter Harris

Aventura Commissioner Gladys Mezrahi

Florida City Commissioner Sharon Butler

Florida City Commissioner Avis Brown

Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola

North Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Joseph

North Miami Beach Commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond

Surfside Commissioner Tina Paul

Former Miami Beach Commissioner Joy Malakoff

Bay Harbor Islands Councilmember Kelly Reid

Cutler Bay Councilman Roger Coriat

Cutler Bay Councilman BJ Duncan

Miami Shores Councilman Sean Brady

Palmetto Bay Councilwoman Marsha Matson

Pinecrest Councilwoman Anna Hochkammer

Pinecrest Councilwoman Katie Abbott

Former North Miami Councilman Jacques Despinosse

Former Key Biscayne Councilmember Pat Woodson

Redland Community Councilmember Mary Waters

Redland Community Councilmember Wilbur Bell

Redland Community Councilmember Steve Green

South Bay Community Councilmember Marjorie Murillo