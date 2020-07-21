Daniella Levine Cava Endorsed by Liuna Local 1652

Today, the Daniella Levine Cava campaign announced an endorsement from LiUNA, the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 1652, representing construction and craft workers in South Florida. This endorsement represents the fifth labor union to come out in support of Daniella Levine Cava’s historic campaign and demonstrates that labor stands behind our campaign.

Miguel Aragon with LiUNA Local 1652 shared, “Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava has been an unwavering champion for local workers since day one. She has advanced a pro-Miami-Dade worker agenda and we are excited to support her campaign for Miami-Dade Mayor. We know that as Mayor, Levine Cava will continue to be a forceful voice for better wages, local jobs and invest in critical infrastructure initiatives that put area residents to work. LiUNA Local 1652 is proud to once again stand with a strong champion like Daniella Levine Cava.”

Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava shared, “I’m profoundly grateful to continue being the only candidate in this race to receive the support and trust of workers all across Miami-Dade. As Mayor, I will continue to be a fierce advocate for our local workforce and invest in community projects that put local residents to work. This is how we build and grow our local economy, by putting Miami-Dade residents first. Our County is built and run by our workers, and they deserve an economy that works for them too. As Mayor, I’ll make sure our working families get a fair shake and that they always have a seat at the table.”

The growing list of organizations and leaders endorsing Daniella includes:

