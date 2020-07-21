    Daniella Levine Cava Endorsed by Liuna Local 1652

    By
    Community News Releases
    -
    61
    Today, the Daniella Levine Cava campaign announced an endorsement from LiUNA, the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 1652, representing construction and craft workers in South Florida. This endorsement represents the fifth labor union to come out in support of Daniella Levine Cava’s historic campaign and demonstrates that labor stands behind our campaign.
    Miguel Aragon with LiUNA Local 1652 shared, “Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava has been an unwavering champion for local workers since day one. She has advanced a pro-Miami-Dade worker agenda and we are excited to support her campaign for Miami-Dade Mayor. We know that as Mayor, Levine Cava will continue to be a forceful voice for better wages, local jobs and invest in critical infrastructure initiatives that put area residents to work. LiUNA Local 1652 is proud to once again stand with a strong champion like Daniella Levine Cava.”
    Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava shared, “I’m profoundly grateful to continue being the only candidate in this race to receive the support and trust of workers all across Miami-Dade. As Mayor, I will continue to be a fierce advocate for our local workforce and invest in community projects that put local residents to work. This is how we build and grow our local economy, by putting Miami-Dade residents first. Our County is built and run by our workers, and they deserve an economy that works for them too. As Mayor, I’ll make sure our working families get a fair shake and that they always have a seat at the table.”
    The growing list of organizations and leaders endorsing Daniella includes:
    EMILY’s List
    Sierra Club
    SEIU Florida
    New Florida Majority
    Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates (FAPPA)
    Equality Florida
    Ruth’s List Florida
    Florida Conservation Voters
    VoteWater.org
    Miami-Dade Lesbian Gay Transgender and Allies (LGBTA) Democratic Caucus
    Communications Workers of America, Local 3122
    International Union of Painters and Allied Trades
    American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Local 121
    Teamsters Local 769
    Miami-Dade Young Democrats
    Blue Wave Coalition of Miami-Dade
    Former FL Chief Financial Officer and gubernatorial nominee Alex Sink
    Congresswoman Debbie Murcasel Powell
    State Senator Annette Taddeo
    State Senator Oscar Braynon
    State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez
    State Senator Jason Pizzo
    State Representative Nick Duran
    State Representative Dotie Joseph
    Former State Senator Daryl Jones
    Former State Representative Annie Betancourt
    Former State Representative Willie Logan
    Commissioner Eileen Higgins
    Commissioner and former Mayoral candidate Jean Monestime
    Former County Commissioner Ruth Shack
    Former County Commissioner Charles Dusseau
    School Board Member Dr. Larry Feldman
    North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham
    Surfside Mayor Daniel Dietch
    Sunny Isles Beach Mayor George ‘Bud’ Scholl
    Opa Locka Vice Mayor Chris “EL Rukn” Davis
    Miami Shores Vice Mayor Alice Burch
    Miami Springs Vice Mayor Maria Puente Mitchell
    South Miami Vice Mayor Walter Harris
    Aventura Commissioner Gladys Mezrahi
    Surfside Commissioner Tina Paul
    Aventura Commissioner Howard Weinberg
    Florida City Commissioner Sharon Butler
    Florida City Commissioner Avis Brown
    Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola
    North Miami Beach Commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond
    North Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Joseph
    Pinecrest Councilwoman Anna Hochkammer
    Palmetto Bay Councilwoman Marsha Matson
    Bay Harbor Islands Councilmember Kelly Reid
    Pinecrest Councilwoman Katie Abbott
    Redland Community Council Councilwoman Mary Waters
    Redland Community Council Member Wilbur Bell
    Cutler Bay Councilman Roger Coriat
    Cutler Bay Councilman BJ Duncan
    Miami Shores Councilman Sean Brady
    Former Miami Beach Commissioner Joy Malakoff
    Former North Miami Mayor Kevin Burns
    Former Key Biscayne Mayor Mayra Lindsay
    Former South Miami Mayor Phil Stoddard
    Former Mayor of South Miami Dr. Anna Price
    Haitian-American community leader Francesca Menes
    Haitian-American community leader Marlene Bastein
    Chair of Historic Hampton House and Catalyst Miami past board chair Jacqui Colyer
    Former Chairman of the Public Health Trust Larry Handfield

    Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

    Click Here

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here