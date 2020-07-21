Daniella Levine Cava Endorsed by Liuna Local 1652

Today, the Daniella Levine Cava campaign announced an endorsement from LiUNA, the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 1652, representing construction and craft workers in South Florida. This endorsement represents the fifth labor union to come out in support of Daniella Levine Cava’s historic campaign and demonstrates that labor stands behind our campaign.
Miguel Aragon with LiUNA Local 1652 shared, “Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava has been an unwavering champion for local workers since day one. She has advanced a pro-Miami-Dade worker agenda and we are excited to support her campaign for Miami-Dade Mayor. We know that as Mayor, Levine Cava will continue to be a forceful voice for better wages, local jobs and invest in critical infrastructure initiatives that put area residents to work. LiUNA Local 1652 is proud to once again stand with a strong champion like Daniella Levine Cava.”
Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava shared, “I’m profoundly grateful to continue being the only candidate in this race to receive the support and trust of workers all across Miami-Dade. As Mayor, I will continue to be a fierce advocate for our local workforce and invest in community projects that put local residents to work. This is how we build and grow our local economy, by putting Miami-Dade residents first. Our County is built and run by our workers, and they deserve an economy that works for them too. As Mayor, I’ll make sure our working families get a fair shake and that they always have a seat at the table.”
The growing list of organizations and leaders endorsing Daniella includes:
EMILY’s List
Sierra Club
SEIU Florida
New Florida Majority
Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates (FAPPA)
Equality Florida
Ruth’s List Florida
Florida Conservation Voters
VoteWater.org
Miami-Dade Lesbian Gay Transgender and Allies (LGBTA) Democratic Caucus
Communications Workers of America, Local 3122
International Union of Painters and Allied Trades
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Local 121
Teamsters Local 769
Miami-Dade Young Democrats
Blue Wave Coalition of Miami-Dade
Former FL Chief Financial Officer and gubernatorial nominee Alex Sink
Congresswoman Debbie Murcasel Powell
State Senator Annette Taddeo
State Senator Oscar Braynon
State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez
State Senator Jason Pizzo
State Representative Nick Duran
State Representative Dotie Joseph
Former State Senator Daryl Jones
Former State Representative Annie Betancourt
Former State Representative Willie Logan
Commissioner Eileen Higgins
Commissioner and former Mayoral candidate Jean Monestime
Former County Commissioner Ruth Shack
Former County Commissioner Charles Dusseau
School Board Member Dr. Larry Feldman
North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham
Surfside Mayor Daniel Dietch
Sunny Isles Beach Mayor George ‘Bud’ Scholl
Opa Locka Vice Mayor Chris “EL Rukn” Davis
Miami Shores Vice Mayor Alice Burch
Miami Springs Vice Mayor Maria Puente Mitchell
South Miami Vice Mayor Walter Harris
Aventura Commissioner Gladys Mezrahi
Surfside Commissioner Tina Paul
Aventura Commissioner Howard Weinberg
Florida City Commissioner Sharon Butler
Florida City Commissioner Avis Brown
Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola
North Miami Beach Commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond
North Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Joseph
Pinecrest Councilwoman Anna Hochkammer
Palmetto Bay Councilwoman Marsha Matson
Bay Harbor Islands Councilmember Kelly Reid
Pinecrest Councilwoman Katie Abbott
Redland Community Council Councilwoman Mary Waters
Redland Community Council Member Wilbur Bell
Cutler Bay Councilman Roger Coriat
Cutler Bay Councilman BJ Duncan
Miami Shores Councilman Sean Brady
Former Miami Beach Commissioner Joy Malakoff
Former North Miami Mayor Kevin Burns
Former Key Biscayne Mayor Mayra Lindsay
Former South Miami Mayor Phil Stoddard
Former Mayor of South Miami Dr. Anna Price
Haitian-American community leader Francesca Menes
Haitian-American community leader Marlene Bastein
Chair of Historic Hampton House and Catalyst Miami past board chair Jacqui Colyer
Former Chairman of the Public Health Trust Larry Handfield