DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA ENDORSED BY STATE LEGISLATORS

The Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor campaign is proud to announce endorsements from experienced and well-respected State legislators representing diverse areas of Miami-Dade County. Joining an already growing list of State legislators who endorsed Levine Cava in the primary are State Representatives Barbara Watson, Cindy Polo, Javi Fernandez, Joe Geller, and Shevrin Jones.
State Representative Javi Fernandez shared, “I have had the honor of knowing Daniella for over 20 years. In all that time, whether as a community activist or Commissioner, her focus has always been on one thing: helping the people of Miami-Dade County. I am proud to endorse her for Mayor because now, more than ever, we need a leader that will always fight for all of us.”
State Representative and Miami-Dade County Delegation Chair Joe Geller shared, “I trust Daniella Levine Cava to be a principled, ethical Mayor because she has led a life of dedication, devotion, and delivery to our community. She will be an excellent Mayor for our County and I support her campaign whole-heartedly!”
Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava shared, “I’m proud to have these experienced allies in Tallahassee standing with my campaign and with our vision for a stronger, better Miami-Dade. Together, we will fight to expand healthcare coverage and social support for those suffering the most through this pandemic, and to combat climate change that is threatening our marine life and our way of life.”
Endorsing Daniella Levine Cava today are:
State Representative Joe Geller
State Representative Barbara Watson
State Representative Cindy Polo
State Representative Javi Fernandez
State Representative Shevrin Jones.
They join the growing list of legislators who endorsed Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava during the primary:
State Senator Oscar Braynon II
State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez
State Senator Jason Pizzo
State Senator Annette Taddeo
Former State Senator Darryl Jones
State Representative Nick Duran
State Representative Dotie Joseph
Former State Representative Annie Betancourt