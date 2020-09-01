DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA ENDORSED BY STATE LEGISLATORS

The Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor campaign is proud to announce endorsements from experienced and well-respected State legislators representing diverse areas of Miami-Dade County. Joining an already growing list of State legislators who endorsed Levine Cava in the primary are State Representatives Barbara Watson, Cindy Polo, Javi Fernandez, Joe Geller, and Shevrin Jones.

State Representative Javi Fernandez shared, “I have had the honor of knowing Daniella for over 20 years. In all that time, whether as a community activist or Commissioner, her focus has always been on one thing: helping the people of Miami-Dade County. I am proud to endorse her for Mayor because now, more than ever, we need a leader that will always fight for all of us.”

State Representative and Miami-Dade County Delegation Chair Joe Geller shared, “I trust Daniella Levine Cava to be a principled, ethical Mayor because she has led a life of dedication, devotion, and delivery to our community. She will be an excellent Mayor for our County and I support her campaign whole-heartedly!”

Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava shared, “I’m proud to have these experienced allies in Tallahassee standing with my campaign and with our vision for a stronger, better Miami-Dade. Together, we will fight to expand healthcare coverage and social support for those suffering the most through this pandemic, and to combat climate change that is threatening our marine life and our way of life.”

Endorsing Daniella Levine Cava today are:

State Representative Joe Geller

State Representative Barbara Watson

State Representative Cindy Polo

State Representative Javi Fernandez

State Representative Shevrin Jones.

They join the growing list of legislators who endorsed Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava during the primary:

State Senator Oscar Braynon II

State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez

State Senator Jason Pizzo

State Senator Annette Taddeo

Former State Senator Darryl Jones

State Representative Nick Duran

State Representative Dotie Joseph

Former State Representative Annie Betancourt