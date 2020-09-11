Daniella Levine Cava Endorsed by Tony Villamil

The Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor campaign is proud to announce an endorsement from Cuban-American economist and former advisor to Governor Jeb Bush, Tony Villamil.

Tony Villamil shared, “Miami-Dade needs a leader with a bold, small business-centered plan to get us through the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes. When thousands are out of work and struggling to make ends meet, we cannot afford partisanship and petty politics – we need dedicated, ethical, and experienced leadership, and that’s what I know Daniella Levine Cava brings to the table from my years of working with her on economic issues! I’m proud to endorse her for Miami-Dade County Mayor.”

Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava shared, “In order to get through this economic crisis, we are going to need to work together to build a robust economic recovery that gets our workers back to work and protects our families. I’m proud to have the support of brilliant and experienced economic minds like Tony Villamil who know that my plan will get us through this crisis and put us on track to build back better!”