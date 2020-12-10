Danny Berry’s Baseball has now expanded to the beautiful Palmer Park in South Miami.

Located at 6100 S.W. 67 Ave. South Miami, Fla. 33143. Registration is now open for your entire team or an individual. You can register online at www.Southmiamiyouthbaseball.com.

Danny Berry Baseball will offer a unique brand of youth baseball by having a Spring league from Jan. thru May , and a Summer camp from July 5-August.

The impressive Palmer Park now features five lighted ball fields, two batting cages, a concession stand and bathrooms.

Coach Berry’s program emphasizes on player development and team interaction. Parents are discouraged from coaching during a game from the bleachers and asked to reinforce the message that that as long as you try your best, it’s okay to lose. Frequent positive reinforcement helps players build selfesteem.

Danny Berry’s provides the ideal setting for a youngsters initiation into the National Pastime in a “no pressure” fun filled atmosphere. Ones of South Florida’s most popular youth coaches, Danny Berry creates a world of fun for boys and girls throuth a wide variety of leagues and camps. The Program is open to everyone regardless of race, religion or gender.