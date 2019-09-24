Deering Bay Yacht and Country Club partners with? Mercedes-Benz dealers

Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club in Coral Gables is partnering with Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay. The new partnership provides club members with premium Mercedes-Benz services and benefits, while providing marketing and sponsorship opportunities for the dealerships.

As part of the partnership, Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay and Coral Gables will provide the following services and benefits to Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club members:

• Premium valet/scheduled service to Deering Bay members who own Mercedes-Benz vehicles cars inside Deering Bay;

• Offer Deering Bay members exclusive perks such as pre-paid service, discounted items, special offers, and more;

• In addition, Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay and Coral Gables will become the official sponsor of Deering Bay’s annual Car Show and the exclusive sponsor of Deering Bay’s internal golf tournaments such as the member-member and member-guest tournaments.

Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club will provide “A Day at the Bay” passes to each dealership. Passes will be distributed with each new car purchase, certified pre-owned and lease acquisition, and can be used for a golf foursome, lunch at the club, tennis, or to lounge by the club’s pool.

Deering Bay also will participate in the upcoming Mercedes-Benz “Ussery Membership Program” and provide perks and special access to the club such as brunches. Select Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay and Coral Gables customers will receive a 30-day guest pass to the club providing them with full access to Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club.

Established in 1990, Deering Bay is a private, member-owned club managed by Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon. In addition to golf, fitness and dining facilities, Deering Bay members and guests enjoy seven Har-Tru clay tennis courts, a junior Olympic-sized pool and social events for all ages. Within walking distance of the clubhouse are three private, deep-water marinas offering dockage space for vessels from 25 to 120 feet in length. Deering Bay also offers the finest dining and service experience in the area with artfully prepared cuisine enjoyed in a relaxed setting.

For more information on Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club, visit www.dbycc.com or call 305-254-2111.