Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club breaks ground on $7.1M in improvement project

Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club in Coral Gables broke ground on a $7.1 million amenity improvement project on Oct. 14.

Amenity improvements will center in-and-around the club’s beautiful 30,000-square-foot Mediterranean architecture-inspired clubhouse. Meyers and Associates Architecture is the clubhouse architect, while Miami-based Origin Construction is the general contractor for the project. The estimated completion date of the project is October 2021.

The improvements, the first since the clubhouse opened in 1990, will significantly enhance the member experience at Deering Bay. Changes throughout the clubhouse will reflect current trends in the private club industry and provide competitive, high-quality facilities for members.

A new 19th Hole bar will be constructed adjacent to the club’s Junior Olympic-sized pool and first tee to provide creative fare to golfers, tennis player and pool goers. The existing lounge will be renovated, and expanded to reflect a casual-upscale dining atmosphere. A new Youth Center featuring an arts and crafts center, movie screen, reading and study area, will be added to the clubhouse to help serve the club’s growing number of young families.

In addition, Deering Bay’s Fitness Center and Group Exercise Room will double in size from 1,640 to 3,270 square feet and feature a new workout room complete with state-of-the-art fitness equipment as well as a new group exercise room for a variety of fitness classes, including yoga, Pilates, TRX and more.

As part of the extensive project, the clubhouse exterior also will be refreshed with a completely new color scheme.

Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club is the only gated golf community in Miami-Dade County.

Located on the southern tip of scenic Coral Gables on the shores of Biscayne Bay, the private club features South Florida’s only Arnold Palmer-designed, bayfront golf course. The par 71, 6,740-yard course meanders through mangrove forests and along scenic waterways. In addition to golf, fitness and dining facilities, Deering Bay members and guests enjoy seven Har-Tru clay tennis courts, a Junior Olympic-sized pool, social events for all ages and artfully-prepared cuisine in the club’s multiple dining venues.

Within walking distance of the clubhouse are three private, deep-water marinas offering dockage space for vessels from 25 to 120 feet in length. Deering Bay accepts resident and non-resident memberships.

“We are extremely excited about the amenities that are included in this first phase of our renovation,” said Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club general manager Peter Serena. “The improvements will address key areas of member focus, casual dining, wellness and youth activities, all of these are so important to our current members and those of our prospective members. I know they will complement our highly regarded Arnold Palmer designed golf course, and the professional teams in both our golf and tennis operations.”

Established in 1990, Deering Bay is a private, member-owned club managed by Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon. For more information on Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club, visit www.dbycc.com or call 305-254-2111.