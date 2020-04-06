Deering Estate hosts Free Virtual Science & Nature Field Trips

1 of 2

The Deering Estate Learning Programs has launched virtual science field trips. Through these virtual field trips, Deering’s environmental educators continue to deliver informal learning opportunities for students through engaging hands-on activities about south Florida’s rich cultural and natural resources. Science is one of the many subjects that can be difficult to teach in a classroom, let alone through distance learning. Deering’s environmental educators want to make it easier for other educators and parents to inspire and encourage creativity through these difficult times.

Virtual field trips include “Build a Terrarium” and “Rocket Launch.” The terrarium field trip guides the viewer through a step by step process on how to build a terrarium with materials from home while discussing the water cycle and a plant’s basic needs. The rocket launch field trip is an ‘explosive’ science experiment that can be used to discuss chemical reactions and the scientific method.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2 pm a new virtual field trip will be released on IGTV on the @DiscoverDeering Instagram page. On Mondays and Fridays, a field trip normally offered to visiting groups such as: dissections, a mock archaeological excavation, engineering activities, and beyond will be uploaded. Most field trips can be replicated at home with common household materials, while others are for viewing only. Wednesdays’ videos will feature highlights of our classroom pets: snakes, geckos, and more.

Deering staff encourages educators and parents to tag @discoverdeering in any photos or videos of replicated activities, experiments, or of students wanting to show case their household pet!

Virtual field trips can be also viewed on Deering Estate’s Learning Programs’ Instagram @ discoverdeering, Youtube, or on the Deering Estate website. If you have any questions about a virtual field trip, you can direct message our environmental educators on Instagram.

You can also follow @DeeringEstate on social media (Facebook & Instagram) for a virtual series, including new “Behind Closed Doors” videos, Deering at Home & Science at Home posts, and more!

Due to Covid-19, the Deering Estate is closed to the public for all tours, programs and activities. On an average school day, the Deering Estate may host up to 200 kids from multiple schools learning about different science and nature topics. In the 2018-2019 school year, the Learning team served over 20,000 students from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe County schools.

For more information on our field trip programs visit deeringestate.org/learning/ field-study-trips.