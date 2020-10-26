Deering Estate to host annual Vintage Auto Show on Nov. 8

The Deering Estate, in collaboration with the Antique Automotive Club of America – South Florida Region, will host the eighth annual Vintage Auto Show on Sunday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a relaxing day outdoors as they stroll down memory lane. Car enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy a variety of vintage cars, from 1969 and older, displayed on the historic grounds of the Deering Estate.

As a salute to Charles Deering, first chairman of the International Harvester Company, the museum’s 1950 International Harvester Truck will be on display. The Harvester Truck, which was donated to the Deering Estate Foundation, was purchased new in Chicago by Marion Deering McCormick, Charles Deering’s daughter. After Mrs. McCormick passed away in 1965, the truck passed to her son and was maintained by the McCormick family until they donated it to the Deering Estate Foundation.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children (ages 4-14). Purchase tickets online at deeringestate.org. Free for Deering Estate Foundation members (with promo code).

Limited tickets are available. All members and non-members must purchase or reserve their tickets online in advance. With online timed ticketing system, visitors are able to reserve their entry time without having to worry about long admission lines, while supporting safer distances between visitors.

Additional activities include:

• Vintage automobile scavenger hunt: Use photo clues to identify a selection of cars on display.

• Nature Preserve Tours: 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m. Space is limited and will be filled first come, first serve. All guests, including Deering Estate Foundation members, must sign up on the day of the event.

• Self-guided nature trails: Explore some of the nature trails on-site and use the free iNaturalist mobile app to identify flora and fauna.

• Kayak rentals (for an additional fee): Enjoy kayaking on Biscayne Bay where you can paddle over sea-grass beds and explore the mangroves. Rental fee includes the use of the kayak, life vest, paddles and a small dry bag for personal belongings. To reserve, call 305-235-1668, press 9, ext. 233.

• Outdoor art installations: Sinisa Kukec’s Facing Gaia, part of the Deering Spring Contemporary Projects, on display in the Palm Grove.

• Award winning film On This Land: The Charles Deering Estate, funded by the 100 Ladies of Deering, written by author and preservationist Becky Roper Matkov, and produced by Emmy-Award-winning director Carl Kesser. Also available online in English and Spanish.

• Virtual offerings: For those who cannot attend, join in on Facebook and Instagram for virtual experiences throughout the day.

• Food and beverages available for purchase from Sports Grill. Royal Palm Grove will be reserved as a socially distanced eating zone. Guests also are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and small picnic baskets.

• Note that the historic house museum will not be accessible at this event.

Guests must practice social distancing, wear face coverings (ages 2 and up), and are not allowed to gather in groups larger than 10 people. Sanitation stations are available throughout the event. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should remain stationary and maintain physical distancing. Sales are non-refundable, rain or shine.

Interested in showcasing a pre-1970 automobile at the 2020 Vintage Auto Show? Complete the registration form available online and mail to AACA SOUTH FLORIDA REGION, c/o Jean Hawa, 9999 SW 71st Ave., Miami, FL 33156. The registration form must be received by Nov. 2, 2020.