Departing Police Commander raises funds for Post 133 roof

When Miami-Dade Police Department Major Gady Serralta, commander of Palmetto Bay’s Policing Unit, retired from that position to become the new U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Florida, he decided he wanted to do something special with his retirement party. He turned it into a fundraiser to help a good cause.

On the evening of Friday, July 6, the farewell gathering took place and ticket sales from the event raised $3,510 that was donated to the fund for a new roof for Palmetto Bay’s American Legion Post #133.

“I have always had a deep respect for the military and all the men and women who serve our country in that capacity,” Serralta said. “It is my belief that without their service we would not have the freedoms that we have and sometimes take for granted.”

He said it has been an honor to serve on the Village of Palmetto Bay Veteran Affairs Committee.

“We are well on our way to providing the village council with some pretty neat ideas for a Veterans Park. A park that will not only honor the Gold Star Families and veterans but will also focus on educating our youth on our rich history as a young country,” he added. “I have learned so much along the way that I feel more like a taker than a giver. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve on this committee and I am grateful to the village manager for appointing me as the village staff representative. It has given me the opportunity to work alongside some of our own village heroes and heroines and forge lasting friendships I will always cherish.

“When I found out that American Legion Post 133 was in need of a new roof I knew I wanted to be a part of making that happen,” Serralta continued. “When the Interim Police Commander Maria Guerra asked me what I wanted to do for my retirement I told her that I wanted to raise money for the Legion’s roof. We broke out the pens and brainstormed various different ideas on a napkin, at Walter’s Coffee Shop. We later spoke with Post Commander Richards and put our plan into effect.”

Serralta said he is humbled by the response and that donations continue to come in from both law enforcement officers and community members who couldn’t make the retirement party.

Post 133 Commander William Richards was very appreciative.

“It meant a lot to us at the American Legion Marlin Moore Post 133 that U.S. Marshall Gady Serralta held his retirement party as a fundraiser for our roof fund,” Richards said. “Without a new roof our building wouldn’t be able to properly protect the improvements made inside. Our post is a place where our members can come to reminisce about times past. It’s a place where veterans can talk to one another about their times serving; some stories they only feel comfortable sharing with others that have been in the same situations. Where they can seek support and guidance. It’s a place where children learn about our nation, democracy and the importance of their decisions. To us, the fact that he felt us worthy of the donation is a great feeling. It let us know that veterans are not forgotten.”

District 1Village Councilmember Karyn Cunningham was impressed by the donation.

“Through the years, the American Legion has been a source of comfort and community in Palmetto Bay,” Cunningham said. “A place where veterans and residents in Palmetto Bay and the surrounding areas go to meet up with friends and family.

Councilmember Singer has been raising awareness and funds for the Legion’s roof fund for over a year and having Commander Serralta, who has served on the village’s Veterans Committee, jump in with this fundraising event really made it a village family affair. We will miss the Commander but his legacy will continue though the Legion.”

Regarding his transition, Serralta said he is looking ahead and feeling positive.

“I simply feel as I if I am leaving one great law enforcement family to be with another one,” he said. “I will miss my Village of Palmetto Bay Policing Unit team, but I know that they are in great hands.”

Anyone interested in honoring him with a contribution to the Legion may contact the Post Commander Billy Richards at 305-253-2208.