Despite pandemic, Kiwanis Division 26 clubs keep helping kids, underserved

Division 26 of the Florida District of Kiwanis, consisting of nine clubs serving Kendall, South Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys has continued its mission of helping kids despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all know that COVID has made life tougher on everyone, but our division clubs haven’t let that stop them,” said Lt. Governor for Division 26 Erica Ávila, a Homestead councilmember and a member of the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade. “Sometimes the manner in which we help has changed because of safety protocols, but those people we normally serve need our help now more than ever.”

Here’s a quick look at just some of the clubs in Division 26, one of the most active divisions in the Florida District, and their most recent projects.

The Kendall-South Dade Kiwanis Club conducts a monthly food drive collection on the first Saturday of each month at the park-and-ride lot on SW 117th Avenue and 152nd Street.

According to Diana Morrell, club secretary and Division 26 trustee, the non-perishable (canned) foods are donated to Bridge to Hope, which provides food security, improve health and nutrition for the economically disadvantaged. For more information on the food drive and other club service projects contact Morrell at 305-790-0733

The Miami Kiwanis Club is seeking gently used or new books for its annual summer book distribution. The club, one of Florida’s oldest Kiwanis clubs, is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. Book donations — targeted at elementary age students — can be made by contacting Valerie Dacks at 305-546-7864.

The Homestead-South Dade Kiwanis Club is seeking new or slightly used swimming gear and accessories such as goggles, floaties, swimsuits, etc. for an upcoming childhood swim safety and drowning prevention initiative. For more information, contact Ávila at 786-444-6133.

The Pinecrest Kiwanis Club has refurbished a variety of laptops and are seeking recipients, particularly school-aged children learning virtually from home. For information, contact Stuart Gordon at 305-389-1078.