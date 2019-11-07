Diaz-Balart Helps Bring $22M for Miami-Dade County’s The Underline Project

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart issued the following statement after Miami-Dade County was awarded a $22 million BUILD grant for The Underline Project.

“Once again, I am glad to have played a part in securing these funds for an important project in Miami-Dade County. As Ranking Member of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development appropriations subcommittee (THUD), and serving as its Chairman the previous 4 years, I have allocated billions of dollars into rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure and have helped bring portions of that funding to our community. Miami-Dade County is among the most dangerous places to bike and walk in the United States. The Underline creates a 10-mile pedestrian corridor beneath the Miami Metrorail consisting of bike and walking lanes, thereby creating a safer commuting option for residents and visitors alike. I thank Secretary Elaine Chao for her continued responsiveness, commitment to our nation’s infrastructure needs, and consideration of our community and the state of Florida.”