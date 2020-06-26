Diaz-Balart: Meaningful Police Reform Requires Bipartisanship

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart issued the following statement after voting against H.R. 7120, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, a partisan bill that would make our communities less safe by hindering the ability of good police officers to do their jobs effectively.

“Last week, Senator Tim Scott and Congressman Pete Stuber introduced the JUSTICE Act, which I am an original cosponsor of. This bill offered real, feasible solutions to increase accountability and transparency in our country’s law enforcement agencies. During a floor speech this week, Senator Tim Scott emphasized that he would be willing to take amendment votes on any changes anyone believed necessary. Yet, Senate Democrats refused to even allow the bill to be debated. That is not bipartisanship. Meaningful and real police reform legislation will require work and negotiation from both sides of the aisle. The bill presented today by House Leadership is yet another messaging tactic that actually puts our police officers and community at risk and fails to include any bipartisan provisions.”