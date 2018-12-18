Dominion Builders Completes Historic Renovation of 90-Year Old Retail Center

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – Nov. 28, 2018 – For 90 years the retail center at 5875 Sunset Drive in South Miami has watched all of Miami change around it. However, recently it was the decades-old building’s turn for a major facelift and in November Dominion Builders, completed renovating the 5,200 square foot retail center that is owned by Sunset One Properties.

“We were happy to be able to bring a comprehensive renovation solution to this commercial space,” said Mark Gemignani, president of Dominion Builders. “We’ve brought new life to an old building with new structural components, a reinforced foundation, new demising walls, updated electrical and plumbing components including ADA compliant restrooms, new storefront windows and backlit street signage.”

The project took a year to complete and was partially occupied during the renovation. At certain points, the engineering was paramount, when removing the first-floor foundation walls remained occupied.

According to the South Miami Historic Board, in 1914, pioneer John Opsahl developed the property as a general store. In 1926, William Manning Dowling renovated the building adding a curved and crenellated front parapet, an arcade, a screened in porch above the arcade and apartments on the second floor. In 1994, the building was yet again renovated and the apartments were transformed into offices.

For the twenty-first century renovation, the architectural and engineering team consisted of Royal Byckovas (R&B), Optimus Structural Design and CREDO Consulting Engineers.

“The South Miami business district has undergone a tremendous revitalization in the past few years,” said Gemignani. “We are proud to be a part of Sunset One Properties’ team in making this retail center shine again.”

