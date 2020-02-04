Donna Shalala statement on inviting former Republican Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen to the State of the Union

Today, Congresswoman Donna Shalala (FL-27) released the following statement:

“Ileana Ros-Lehtinen is a long-time friend of mine who served with distinction in Congress for almost 30 years. While she and I may not agree on every issue, we share a commitment to public service and doing what’s best for South Florida. In the spirit of reminding our community and the nation of the importance of bipartisanship, I have invited her to be my guest at this year’s State of the Union.

“In this era of increasing partisanship, we cannot forget that those whom we disagree with politically are not always people in distant parts of the country. Very often, they are our friends, family, and neighbors who we love and respect. The fact is, that while we may disagree on many issues of policy, we all want to build a better, more prosperous future for ourselves and our children. Now more than ever, we must reach across the aisle to find common ground and work for the betterment of our union and the American people.”