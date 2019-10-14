Doral Chamber’s ExpoMiami is B-to-B event of the season

Doral’s highly-anticipated B-to-B Expo and networking event of the season for business owners & executives, ExpoMiami, is fast approaching – Oct. 30, 2-7 p.m., at the Intercontinental Hotel Doral, 2505 NW 87th Avenue, Doral, FL 33172.

Hosted by the Doral Chamber of Commerce (DCC), the semi-annual business trade show brings together executives from all industries to engage in impactful face-to-face networking and high-level business connections.

The half-day event also provides small and mid-sized businesses with unparalleled opportunities to grow their business, says Chamber CEO and Founder Manny Sarmiento.

“With an opportunity to showcase your products and services to between 500 and 1,000 potential clients, there’s really nothing like it in Doral and the entire surrounding area,” he adds.

ExpoMiami features and benefits include: the ability to showcase your products and services to 500 to 1000+ local/international executives; build awareness to your brand or cause; thank your current customers and strengthen your professional relationship; professionally develop your networking skills; and inspire other local professionals to build a stronger South Florida economy.

Sarmiento is also sweetening the deal for ExpoMiami participants with the opportunity to get a free Apple Watch, valid for DCC Trustee and Trustee Platinum Exhibitors, plus DCC membership packages. The free Apple Watch, a Series 3 GPS space gray aluminum case with black or white Sport Band, will be awarded at event. Limited quantities are available. Registration and payment secures eligibility for an Apple Watch.

ExpoMiami exhibitor and sponsorship fees are $249 for a Table-Top Exhibitor (for DCC members); and $349 for non-DCC members

Exclusive limited time packages are also still available:

• Table Top Exhibitor + DCC Gold Membership: $696

• Table Top Exhibitor + DCC Platinum Membership: $1,197

• Table Top Exhibitor + DCC Trustee Membership: $2497

• Table Top Exhibitor + DCC Trustee Platinum Membership: $10,000

• Bronze Level Sponsor $500

• Silver Level Sponsor – $1000 (Free Apple Watch)

• Platinum Level Sponsor: $2500 (Free Apple Watch)

• Event Title Sponsor (Limited to 1) – $5,000 (Free Apple Watch)

General Admission is free for general attendees, but they must bring business cards. Exhibitor-booth electricity is $55 and must be ordered and paid in advance. And exhibitor/guest parking is free

For information, contact Carmen Lopez at the Doral Chamber of Commerce via email at carmen@doralchamber.com or by calling 305-477-7600.