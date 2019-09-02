Doral Glades Park is serving an homage to unique environment of Florida Everglades

The city’s first environmental park and only nature center within northwest Miami-Dade, the highly anticipated Doral Glades Park formally dedicated Aug. 2, by the Doral mayor and city council, and numerous other county, state, and congressional representatives.

The state-of-the-art facility, serving an homage to the unique environment of the Florida Everglades, was partially funded by a grant in 2008 from the Florida Communities Trust’s Florida Forever Program in the amount of $3.6 million. Florida Forever is a conservation and recreation lands acquisition program that has allowed the conservation of over 770,000 acres throughout the state of Florida.

“This park is very special to me, not only because it honors the historical ecology of Doral and South Florida, but because the project itself has a long history dating back to 2006 during my first term as Mayor,” said Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez.

“I’m very proud of the work we did at that time, collaborating with the necessary parties in order to acquire the land for this beautiful park that families will enjoy for many years to come.”

Completed on schedule and under budget, the 23-acre facility at 7600 NW 98 Place, is centered on a lake and wetland. Amenities the community will enjoy at this new park include: tennis, basketball and sand volleyball courts, kayak launch, community/nature center, rental pavilions, and an educational boardwalk.