Downtown Doral Charter School named finalist in national STEM contest

Downtown Doral Charter Upper School is a Florida State Finalist in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a $3 million nationwide competition that encourages 6-12th grade students to creatively use STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) skills to solve a community challenge.

From a pool of more than 2,000 entries nationwide, only 300 schools have been selected as a State Finalist – and Downtown Doral Charter Upper School was one of them.

Downtown Doral Charter Upper School was chosen based on the creative proposal submitted by 6th Grade Comprehensive Science Teacher Rebecca Martinez to address trash and flooding in Doral, using STEM learning in her classroom. As a Florida State Finalist, Martinez will receive a Samsung tablet for her classroom and has the opportunity to advance through future phases of the contest to win additional prizes.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this 2019-2020 school year, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest fosters critical thinking and creative problem solving skills among thousands of students across the country.

“Since launching the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest a decade ago, we’ve seen students tackle some of the biggest issues facing their generation and this year is no different,” said Ann Woo, senior director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America.

“From suicide prevention to single use plastic alternatives, teachers and students are stepping up to creatively address these important issues head-on. We’re thrilled to congratulate the State Finalists of the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest and look forward to seeing these STEM projects progress in the coming months.”

Future Competition Phases:

• 100 State Winner schools will advance in the contest and receive $15,000 in technology and classroom materials as well as a video kit to help showcase their project.

• 20 National Finalist schools will be selected to travel to the pitch event in the spring where they will present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving National Finalist status, schools will receive $50,000 in technology and classroom materials.

• Five National Grand Prize-winning schools will receive $100,000 in technology and classroom materials, and a trip to Washington, D.C., to present their projects to members of Congress.

• Public voting will also determine one Community Choice winner from the pool of National Finalists, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology.

For information regarding the school project, visit wlapica@dadeschools.net.