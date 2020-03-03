Downtown Doral Charter Upper School unveils book sculpture

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Downtown Doral Charter Upper School (DDCUS) recently unveiled a 12-foot tall sculpture of books that adorns the main entrance of the school to further emphasize its commitment to art, literature, and global education.

“Art helps us connect and unifies communities,” said Jeannette Acevedo-Isenberg, Head of Schools of Downtown Doral Charter Schools. “This sculpture serves as reminder to all those who interact with the Downtown Doral community that reading allows us to travel through the world, learn new things and make connections with others while appreciating diversity and promoting unification.”

The sculpture includes book titles that resonate with the students at Downtown Doral Charter Schools, such as “The Odyssey,” “Great Expectations,” “Magisterio y Niño,” and “Memorias Postumas de Bras Cubas.”

“We wanted the books we chose to have meaning and significance to our students,” said Wilhelm Lapica, Principal of Downtown Doral Charter Upper School. “For example, the title ‘The Odyssey’ lets students know that by coming to DDCUS they will be undergoing a journey of discovery, and the title “Great Expectations” lets them know that throughout this journey they will be held to the high academic standards of our school and community.”

The aluminum sculpture took about one year to come to life. It was created by UAP Studio in partnership with Goldman Global Arts.

“We also wanted to include a diverse population by including works by both male and female authors representing Spain and Brazil. We arrived at those works represented from recommendations from the foreign language department and student leaders,” added Acevedo-Isenberg.

The Downtown Doral community where DDCUS is located is also home to the monumental $1 million sculpture by internationally acclaimed artist Michele Oka Doner; two 30-foot red painted, steel sculptures by John Henry; and two murals by American muralist, Richard Haas, of which one adorns the façade of Downtown Doral Charter Elementary School.

About Downtown Doral Charter Schools

Downtown Doral Charter Schools provide a unique dual language curriculum preparing students to excel in a complex global society. Students have a choice of two tracks: Spanish or Portuguese. In addition, math, science, and social studies are also taught in both English and the foreign language.

Located in the Downtown Doral community, the brand new, state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest technology and right around the corner. Within a small classroom setting, students’ individual learning styles are addressed by highly experienced and certified teachers who bring a passion for teaching and a genuine interest in the success of each child. Learn more at http://www.ddces.org or www.ddcus.org.

About Downtown Doral

Downtown Doral is a 250-acre mixed-use development featuring The Shops at Downtown Doral, with offers 70 trendy shops and restaurants; The Offices at Downtown Doral, a bustling business district with almost 1 million square feet of Class A office space; over 5,000 luxurious residential units including 5350 Park condo tower, 5250 Park rental tower, and Canarias in The Residences at Downtown Doral; Downtown Doral Charter Elementary School, a top-rated bilingual charter elementary school; Downtown Doral Charter Upper School; Doral Government Center, a LEED-certified city hall; and public green spaces adorned with world-class art pieces.

Learn more at www.downtowndoral.com or follow @DowntownDoral on Facebook and Twitter and @DowntownDoralLife on Instagram.