Dr. Fernando Bayron – Florida Medical Center

Dr. Fernando Bayron is a general and bariatric surgeon at Florida Medical Center. Dr. Bayron is also the medical director of the Surgical Weight Loss Center of Excellence at Florida Medical Center. As medical director, Dr. Bayron helped the hospital earn accreditation by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP) as a Comprehensive Center for bariatric surgery. This recognition acknowledges the hospital’s commitment to providing and supporting quality improvement and patient safety efforts for metabolic and bariatric surgery patients. Dr. Bayron received his medical degree from the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He is a member of the American Board of Surgery in General Surgery.

