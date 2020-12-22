Dr. Joy Galliford and Friends of South Florida Music “helping others help others”

This is a Christmas like no other and Dr. Joy Galliford, Executive Director of Friends of South Florida Music, is focused on making sure that the Christmas Spirit is alive and well through her 2nd Annual Santa’s Workshop.

In addition to providing an award winning music curriculum, South Florida Music provides Dr. Joy’s Music FUNdamentals early childhood music classes at a number of schools throughout Miami-Dade County.

As part of getting to know the students and families in the program, Dr. Joy identified a need at four schools, Promised Land Academy and Therapy in Homestead, Kinderkids in Naranja, Kinderkids in Florida City, and Kinderkids in West Flagler.

Realizing that many of the children at these schools would not be getting a single Christmas present this year, Dr. Joy started looking for sponsors.

Dr. Joy approached Key Biscayne Presbyterian Church School, where Director Mrs. Anne Rothe agreed to sponsor the Promised Land Academy and Therapy, along with “helpers” Beatriz Wolcott and Maria Nievis Montes. The school put together a signupgenius.com page for families to purchase over 50 specific presents for students.

Key Biscayne resident Raine Calva, along with helper Sylvia Volkova sponsored Kinderkids Naranja, and Key Biscayne resident Elena Freyre and Leah Gardner sponsored Kinderkids Florida City.

Elena Freyre said the workshop was a lesson on the giver getting more than the receiver. “There is need in our own ‘backyard’ and these families were so appreciative that I feel like we got more out of it than the recipients did,” said Elena. “Nothing makes you more grateful for what we have than sharing our blessings.”

Gabriella Prieto, an 8th grader at Downtown Doral Charter Upper School, undertook sponsorship of a school for the 2nd consecutive year as part of her 2020-2021 National Junior Honor Society Project. Gabriella, who has been a music student of Dr. Joy’s since she was six months old is now a proficient pianist and flutist, took on sponsorship of Kinderkids West Flagler school.

Over 250 children received gifts as part of the workshop, and 25 parents received either Publix, Winn Dixie, or Walmart gift cards.

“What is more precious than receiving an unexpected gift of love,” said Dr. Joy. “Those who delivered the gifts were in awe of the children, overwhelmed by their thank yous, and delighted in bringing our community together as we provide for our children who will be building the future for each of us.”