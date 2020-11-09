Dr. Marcos Mestre appointed VP and CMO of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

Dr. Marcos Mestre has been appointed vice president and chief medical officer for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

In this role, Dr. Mestre will advance collaboration among the 309-bed pediatric specialty hospital’s clinical and administrative leadership, and community physicians to ensure quality clinical care and operational efficiency.

Dr. Mestre joined the hospital’s parent organization, Nicklaus Children’s Health System (NCHS), in 2005 as a pediatric hospital medicine physician. He went on to become director of the division of hospital medicine and president of the medical staff. Most recently, Dr. Mestre served as senior medical director, pediatric services and section chief for pediatric hospital medicine for Nicklaus Children’s Pediatric Specialists, the NCHS clinical group practice.

“We are delighted that Dr. Mestre will take on this vital role,” said Perry Ann Reed, senior vice president and chief operating officer of NCHS, and president of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. “He will drive value-based care strategies and community outreach to support the hospital’s commitment to putting patients and families first.”

After earning his medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville, Dr. Mestre completed his pediatric residency at the University of North Carolina (UNC) Hospitals in Chapel Hill. He also holds an Executive Master of Business Administration in health sector management and policy from the University of Miami and is board certified in general pediatrics.