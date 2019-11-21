ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL OF SOUTH MIAMI-DADE ELECTS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Economic Development Council of South Miami-Dade (EDC) elected its new board on October 25, 2019 and they were installed on November 1, 2019.

Mrs. Lisa M. Greer was elected Chair and will be leading the organization for the next two years. She previously served as Secretary/Treasurer and has been part of the EDC for more than 15 years providing insight and direction.

Mrs. Sioux dePass was elected to a two-year term as Secretary/ Treasurer having previously served as a director. She has been part of the EDC for more than six years providing her experience of marketing, project direction and organizational skills.

Mr. Wilbur B. Bell, an original member and founder of the EDC, was re-elected as a member of the Board. Mr. Jose René Infante will continue to serve as director and Immediate Past Chair.

The EDC was created in 1993, soon after Hurricane Andrew devastated the southern portion of Miami-Dade County, with the goal of working with business owners and community leaders to bring back the area’s vital economy. The EDC is currently operating under a grant as a strategic partner to develop an economic development and revitalization plan for south Miami-Dade. Members of the South Miami-Dade community will be invited to attend community-wide meetings to provide their input into this process. The first event will be held at Zoo Miami on Wednesday, November 20th from 10:00 a.m. to noon. There is no cost to attend.

To register please visit www.southdadeedc.com