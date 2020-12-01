Enjoy a holiday evening stroll at Deering Estate

Celebrate the holidays at Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Ave., during a family-friendly holiday evening stroll on Friday, Dec. 4, and Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Stroll the main grounds and the Historic Homes at Deering Estate as they light up in the night, decorated by top interior designers who bring elements of Vintage Florida to this year’s décor. Enjoy the warmth of a campfire and showings of holiday films. Wrap up the night as Mrs. Claus arrives to read bedtime stories to the children from afar.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children (ages 4-14); free for Deering Estate Foundation members and children under 4 years old.

Capacity is limited. Members and non-members must purchase or reserve their admission tickets online in advance. All guests interested in seeing the Historic Holiday Décor inside the museums also must reserve a time for museum entry.

Deering Estate Foundation Members can receive the member promo code by calling Dee at 305-235-1668 (press 3, then ext. 263). Become a member today.

With a reserved museum entry time, visitors can tour the historic houses at the Deering Estate as they come alive with holiday accents and decorations. As part of this year’s Historic Holiday Décor, the magic of “Vintage Florida” comes to life with cherished holiday traditions that bring a feeling of warm nostalgia and a welcome respite from the modern world.

The Deering Estate has assembled a team of top designers and volunteers that once again will transform the homes for the holiday season, led by award-winning designer-in-residence Alfredo Brito.

Guests must practice social distancing, wear face coverings (ages 2 and up), and are not allowed to gather in groups larger than 10 people. Sanitation stations are available on-site. Sales are non-refundable, rain or shine.

For more information on the holiday season of events at Deering Estate, including the Holiday Evening Strolls, visit the website or call the Deering Estate Ticket Office at 305-235-1668, ext. 233.