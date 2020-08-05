Enjoy National Rum Day With These Fun Cocktails

National Rum Day is on Friday, August 16th and these South Florida hot spots are celebrating with fun cocktails because after all, time flies when you’re having rum!

Kitchen 305 At The Newport Beachside Hotel & Report

For those looking to refresh and let loose by the water, try the Frozen Sandia, served at Tiki at The Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort. Immerse yourself in true Miami style by sipping right out of a watermelon. The beverage is a combination of fresh watermelon, a dash of agave nectar, one part white rum and half watermelon liquor. The ingredients are blended to perfection and served in-fruit. Garnished with citrus fruits.

Address: 16701 Collins Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Villa Azur

Villa Azur’s avant-garde Mediterranean fare, world-class mixology, and open-air courtyard make it impossible to resist one of their luxe cocktails and the vibe dining. This National Rum Day, sip through the Secret Garden ($17), a combination of Santa Teresa 1796, fresh carrot juice, mint, lime juice, and sugarcane syrup.

Address: 309 23rd St, Miami Beach FL 33139

Diya Sunset Harbor

Hit refresh at Diya Sunset Harbour this National Rum Day by sipping on the Coco-Jito ($15). Made with Myers White Rum, Malibu, coconut cream, mint and lime, it’s the summer cocktail that will transport you to an island under the palm trees and sun.

Address:1766 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Cafe Prima Pasta

Feast on Italian favorites and signature cocktails made by everyone’s favorite bartender, Henry, at Cafe Prima Pasta this National Rum Day. The Italian restaurant, located in the heart of North Beach, has an expansive outdoor patio where you can sip on a Traditional Mojito and enjoy the warm ocean breeze and sunshine. Insider tip: Go during the Super Happy Hour between 4-6 pm and take advantage of the $9.98 mojitos.

Address: 414 71st St, Miami Beach, FL 33141