Equality Florida to honor Jill Ellis at Annual Celebration, Mar. 28

Equality Florida will present the Voice for Equality Award to Jill Ellis, the “Winningest Coach in U.S. Soccer History,” during at the organization’s Annual Miami Celebration presented by PNC Bank on Saturday, Mar. 28. The event begins at 6:30 p.m .at Nobu Eden Roc, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

The Voice for Equality Award is bestowed annually upon a person who, with courage, passion and unwavering commitment, moves the LGBTQ community closer to full equality.

On Oct. 6, 2019, Ellis coached her final game for the United States Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT), cementing a legacy on and off the field that will impact generations to come. She is the first coach in history to win back-to-back Women’s World Cups, and as head coach of the USWNT, she coached 132 international games, more than any USWNT coach in history.

With a monumental list of accomplishments, Ellis closed out her career with a 17-game win streak. She had coached against 39 different opponents and beat 38 of them at least once.

The only exception was Iceland (which was a 0-0 draw at the Algarve Cup). She never lost in California, where she coached UCLA for more than a decade, going 15-0-0. With Ellis at the helm, the USWNT averaged 3.1 goals/game and conceded just 0.5. All of this, and more, has earned her the title of the Winningest Coach in U.S. Soccer History.

The theme for the Equality Florida Gala is the Rat Pack era. Think Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin and Marilyn Monroe. No particular attire is required, but guests are invited to wear a suit or tux like Frank, or a dress like Marilyn! Refreshments include cocktails by Bacardi, hors d’oeuvres by Nobu and delicious desserts by Sense Art.

A highlight of the evening is the State of the State Address presented by Nadine Smith, CEO/Founder of Equality Florida, who will outline the landmark achievements of the past year and address the work that is yet to be done.

Tickets — $150 in advance or $175 at the door — may be purchased online at www.equalityflorida.org/miamicelebration, or call 305-794-1864. All net proceeds directly benefit Equality Florida Institute, a tax exempt 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Equality Florida Institute is the largest civil rights organization dedicated to securing full equality for Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. www.equalityflorida.org.