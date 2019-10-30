Espresso Chocolate Flan

The holidays are approaching and now is about that time that we start menu and recipe planning. Here is a twist on my “Adelas Flan” that I made for my friends at Florida Dairy Farmers. Easy to make, creamy and with a hint of espresso. Its the perfect dessert for the holidays.

INGREDIENTS:

• ½ cup of Sugar (For the Caramel)

• 5 eggs

• ½ cup of unsweet prepared espresso, at room temperature

• 2 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

• 2 (12 oz.) can evaporated milk

• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

• 3 Tablespoons Dark Rum or rum flavor syrup

• ½ cup of Sugar

• 2 Tbsp. Corn Starch (Dissolved in 1 Tbsp. Water)

• ½ cup Bitter Sweet Chocolate shavings

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350°F In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, melt sugar until liquefi ed and golden in color need proper temperature here. Carefully pour hot syrup into a 9 inch round glass baking dish, turning the dish to evenly coat the bottom and sides. Set aside. In a large bowl, with an electric mixer or blender, mix eggs, prepared espresso, condensed milk, evaporated milk, vanilla, rum, and sugar until smooth. Add the dissolved Corn starch. Pour mixture into the baking dish. Place the dish in a larger baking pan. Pour boiling water into larger pan to a depth of 1 in. Bake at 350° for 50-60 minutes or until center is set. Let cool completely at room temperature for about an hour, and then chill overnight in the refrigerator. To serve, carefully invert on serving plate with edges when completely cool. Before inverting make sure it is not stuck around the edges. Run a small knife around the edges if needed. Top with chocolate shavings and decorate around the edges with coffee beans (optional)

Chef Chris Valdes

www.chefchrisvaldes.com

Instagram: chefchrisvaldes