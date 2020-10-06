Everglades Foundation chair receives South Florida Hispanic Chamber Award

The Everglades Foundation, the 27-year-old environmental non-profit dedicated to protecting and restoring America’s Everglades, has announced that its board chair, Carlos de la Cruz Jr., has been honored by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SFLHCC) with its President’s Distinguished Community Service Award.

The SLFHCC is considered one of the most influential Hispanic chambers in the country, and the President’s Award is its top honor. The award recognizes individuals who truly inspire, lead and make positive contributions to the community. Lincoln Diaz-Balart was last year’s recipient.

Carlos de la Cruz Jr. is a Miami-based entrepreneur and philanthropist who has served on numerous local organization boards. He was elected chair of the board of The Everglades Foundation in 2018. Recognizing the close connection between South Florida’s economy and the health of its environment and waterways, de la Cruz Jr. is a vocal advocate for Everglades restoration.

“The South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is proud to present Mr. Carlos de la Cruz, a respected leader and entrepreneur of the Miami-Dade County community, with the President’s Distinguished Community Service Award recognizing the many positive contributions he has made to our community,” said Liliam M. Lopez, president/CEO of the organization.

“The work that he has done as chairman of the board of The Everglades Foundation is remarkable leading the organization and the restoration of the Everglades through science, advocacy, and education. His efforts in pushing the Everglades’ restoration at all levels of government to protect our fresh water supply is admirable,” Lopez added.

“Carlos has been extraordinarily effective at conveying the foundation’s message to new audiences and community stakeholders,” said Eric Eikenberg, CEO of The Everglades Foundation. “As an avid outdoorsman, entrepreneur and generous philanthropist, he has enormous credibility with members of industry, government officials, and the general public. He has tirelessly sought to help people understand how the Everglades is responsible for the high quality of life we here in South Florida have come to take for granted and how we can protect and restore the Everglades for future generations to come.”