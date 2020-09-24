Everglades Trust Endorses Daniella Levine Cava

The Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor campaign is proud to announce an endorsement from the Everglades Trust. This endorsement adds to the many environmental groups supporting Commissioner Levine Cava’s historic campaign, including the Sierra Club and Florida Conservation Voters.

Everglades Trust shared, “Throughout her career, Commissioner Levine Cava has championed many critical causes and come to the rescue for many issues the Everglades and the Bays have faced, including standing in strong opposition to extending SR 836 into the Everglades, which would put further stressors on the systems. The Everglades and coastal estuaries do not care about partisan politics, and neither does the Everglades Trust. We are calling on Democrats, NPAs, Republicans – all voters – to get behind a clean water champion and elect Daniella Levine Cava as the next Mayor of Miami-Dade County!”

Daniella Levine Cava shared, “I am proud to receive this significant endorsement from the Everglades Trust and to continue to fight for the Everglades and every beautiful inch of our County. Our future depends upon the stewardship of our land and water, and I will be that steward.”